Images depicting a bold vision for the rejuvenation of Blackpool’s deprived inner areas have emerged, setting out hopes of replacing rundown streets with modern housing, shops and green spaces.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The proposals for regeneration of the Revoe and Bloomfield neighbourhoods focus on Central Drive, Chapel Street and parts of the Promenade and include a wider area than the recently approved first phase of investment.

Artist’s impressions from the Blackpool Central Housing Regeneration Area Framework depicting the type of development the council hopes to see in Central Drive | Blackpool Council

A 32-page document setting out the Blackpool Central Housing Regeneration Area Framework predicts “Central Drive will become a vibrant, diverse andsustainable local centre”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It adds development to create new community and retail units will “set the standard for exemplar design while meeting the needs of the local residents and visitors.”

Artist’s impression depicting the type of housing development the council hopes to see in the inner areas of Blackpool | Blackpool Council

The report, published by Blackpool Council last November in partnership with organisations including Homes England, presents an extensive set of plans to regenerate what is one of the town’s poorest areas.

Life expectancy for men in Bloomfield ward is 67, which is 11 years lower than the national average, while high levels of transience mean as few as 43 per cent of children in the inner area complete primary education within the same school they started, compared to a national average of 74 per cent.

Recent work by the council’s housing enforcement team found around three quarters of home inspected did not meet the Decent Homes Standard.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool has received £90m of government funding towards a 15 to 20-year comprehensive housing regeneration project, with the first phase set to focus on terraced streets off Central Drive.

Parts of Ashton Road, Central Drive, Chadwick Street, Erdington Road, Grasmere Road, Harrison Street, Kent Road, Montrose Avenue, Princess Street, Rigby Road, Rydal Avenue and Salthouse Avenue will be the first area for redevelopment. A planning application for the scheme is expected to be submitted later this year.

Artist’s impression depicting the type of development Blackpool Council hopes to see on the Promenade and Chapel Street | Blackpool Council

Other proposals set out in the framework, which would be separate developments to the current £90m housing scheme, include –

The Promenade and Chapel Street will receive new contemporary high quality developments focussed on tourism and recreation.

These include new three to five storey developments with ground floor retail, food and beverage, and recreational uses and purpose-built residential and holiday accommodation on the upper floors.

A continuous active frontage along the Promenade and Chapel Street.

Increasing green infrastructure and biodiversity in the Framework Area is a key aspiration. New street trees, front gardens and planted SuDS (sustainable urban drainage systems) features will create a network of green spaces.

Public realm to reflect the new wide promenade treatment and reduced vehicle priority

Green spaces are part of the plans for the inner areas of Blackpool | Blackpool Council

Regeneration chiefs hope improving the quality of housing in inner Blackpool will also boost private investment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report warns the “perception of Blackpool’s housing discouragesinvestors from delivering new homes” which in turn puts off new workers and hampers economic growth.

The report adds: “Private sector investment will only be unlocked if the public sector provides a strong vision, seeks to tackle existing issues and createsdevelopment sites for the public and private sector to work together to deliver new development – as has happened in the town centre.

“The announcement of £90.4m of capital investment will enable the council to lead on the regeneration and investment at scale in order to start the reversal of poor quality housing and its impact on social outcomes.”