Regeneration chiefs have revealed the first Blackpool streets set to be transformed as part of a £90m housing project.

Neighbourhoods off Central Drive will be the focus of the first tranche of work to demolish run-down houses and replace them with modern affordable homes as part of the Blackpool Central Housing Regeneration Scheme.

Aerial view of the first area to be transformed as part of the £90m Blackpool Central Housing Regeneration Project | Blackpool Council

A council committee has approved that parts of Ashton Road, Central Drive, Chadwick Street, Erdington Road, Grasmere Road, Harrison Street, Kent Road, Montrose Avenue, Princess Street, Rigby Road, Rydal Avenue and Salthouse Avenue will be the first area for redevelopment.

The roads are largely made up of terraced houses with most properties having no gardens. The council's Shareholder Committee has agreed a red line boundary which includes these streets with the council hoping initially to buy the properties needed by negotiation.

Housing in central Blackpool including Erdington Road is to be transformed (image from Google) | Google

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said: "Being able to share the area we intend to direct the first phase of funding towards marks a significant milestone for Blackpool – and is important information for local residents, property and business owners who are well aware there is a plan for investment and transformation in the area.

"Our goal in the long term is to create new neighbourhoods that not only provide quality housing but also encourage private sector development and investment. This regeneration programme will play a crucial role in revitalising our community and improving the quality of life for our residents."

Kent Road in Blackpool | Google

The council has already engaged around 3,000 properties in a wide consultation of the full area earmarked for change between Chapel Street and Palatine Road to the north, Park Road to the north east, Westmorland Avenue to the south east and Rigby Road to the south.

The whole scheme is expected to take 15 to 20 years to complete, with this decision identifying the first phase made up of just over 350 properties. It comes after the council was awarded £90m last year from the Central Government via Homes England to improve poor quality housing in the inner areas of Blackpool.

The funding will support a comprehensive central housing regeneration scheme aimed at transforming the area with modern, affordable housing and local amenities. The ambitious programme will replace old, substandard housing with high-quality, sustainable neighbourhoods, while acting as a catalyst for private investment.

The approval of the red line boundary means detailed engagement with residents and business occupiers within the identified area can begin. Residents and businesses in the affected area have received a hand delivered letter providing information on next steps and contact details of engagement officers.

Coun Williams added: “We recognise that people who are finding out their home or business is in the red line area will want further information about “what next”.

"I want to reassure them personally that we are sharing this information as early as we are able and in doing so, are able to say to people that nothing will change in the coming weeks and even months. This is the very start of our work to explore buying properties in the area by consent.

“Our team have invited those that are directly affected to drop in events to talk through any anxieties they may have. Where we can’t answer a question on the day, we will ensure people get an answer as soon as possible.

“The housing-led regeneration programme will focus on creating a mix of housing types to cater to various needs, ensuring that the new developments are inclusive and sustainable.

“We have already delivered hundreds of quality, affordable, new homes across Blackpool, with Phase 3 of Foxhall Village delivering them to the Revoe area too. The Council is committed to working closely with residents, stakeholders, and private investors to bring this vision to life.”

A planning application is expected in the summer.

For those that live within the area, have a business or own a property there and would like to speak to someone they can call (01253) 477477 and ask for the central housing engagement team or email [email protected]. Information is also available on the website The correct website address is: www.blackpool.gov.uk/housingregen