Regeneration chiefs are poised to reveal which streets will be chosen for the first phase of a massive £90m housing regeneration project.

Blackpool Council is now close to narrowing down where work will start with council leader Coun Lynn Williams admitting "some people will not welcome this news initially".

Housing investment is seen as key for Blackpool's future | VisitBlackpool

But the injection of government cash for the central housing regeneration scheme is seen as a key driver to boosting housing in some of Blackpool's poorest areas over the next 15 to 20 years.

It has already been revealed wholesale changes will be made to an area between Chapel Street and Palatine Road to the north, Park Road to the north east, Westmorland Avenue to the south east and Rigby Road to the south.

Now the council's Shareholder Committee is being asked to approve the boundary for the first phase of work when it meets on Tuesday March 4.

A map showing the wider area earmarked for Blackpool Central Housing Regeneration | Blackpool Council

Approval will mean formal talks can begin with residents, businesses and landowners within the designated area. A formal consultation on the planning application, due to be submitted this summer, can also be launched.

Coun Williams said: "We have arrived at a really important milestone for the central housing regeneration project that is so vitally needed in our town.

“Whilst we have outlined already the wider area that needs housing regeneration we now need to start narrowing down that area so we can move the project forward and continue to deliver what we have promised to deliver for our town.

“I know our officers have worked tirelessly to examine all the options against the metrics and budget we have. We need to start in a place that will deliver the best balance of outcomes for our regeneration programme and for the people of Blackpool.

“Whilst I am very proud of our ambition for housing in Blackpool I know and recognise that some people will not welcome this news initially. I understand that and am committed to supporting those who will find this news unsettling as much as we possibly can.

“Housing regeneration in Blackpool must happen, we need to provide modern housing that meets our community’s needs and once we have a decision on the red line we can get on with doing that.”

Blackpool Council was awarded £90m in March 2024 from Central Government via Homes England for the project to demolish around 400 properties which are no longer fit for purpose and replace them with up to 280 bigger new homes.