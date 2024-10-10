Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackpool residents are being encouraged to express their views on one of the town’s biggest ever housing regeneration projects.

The council wants to hear from residents about how they live, what they think is most important in the area they live in and what else they think should be considered as part of regeneration plans.

Residents asked to help regenerate one of the most deprived areas in Blackpool with £90m grant. | Duncan Andison

The beginning of the planned discussions with residents follows a £90m award in March this year from central Government via Homes England, aimed at tackling housing issues in the inner areas of Blackpool.

The next step in this long-term plan is to speak to the residents in central Blackpool about where they live.

An online questionnaire which will also be delivered to residents is available to fill out which will gather information and opinions from as many residents as possible.

The first phase of this housing regeneration work will focus on the area to the immediate south of the town centre, between Chapel Street and Rigby Road to Park Road, and the Promenade and Central Drive corridor, which form some of Blackpool’s most deprived areas. The precise area that will be tackled is yet to be confirmed.

Councillor Lynn Williams, Leader of Blackpool Council said: “When we were awarded the money back in March I promised we would go back out to communities as soon as we could to find out how they wanted to see their area be regenerated.

“This is what we are now beginning to do and is a crucial next step in this long-term regeneration plan.”

“This is the next step in our long term vision to regenerate one of the most deprived areas in Blackpool and I would encourage as many residents as possible to give their views, particularly if they live in central Blackpool.

“We cannot do this work without the residents, it is their homes, their lives and their communities.”

The questionnaire can be accessed HERE.

Hard copies of the questionnaire can also be found at Blackpool libraries, Revoe community centre and family hubs.