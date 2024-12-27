Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Blackpool's ambitious regeneration programme is set to make more progress in 2025 with the resort poised for hundreds of millions of pounds of investment.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Council leader Coun Lynn Williams said the new year would see further steps taken to improve residents' lives. It comes after a number of key projects were completed n 2024 including the Holiday Inn hotel and tramway extension and the opening of the Showtown museum and Backlot Cinema and Diner.

The Backlot Cinema and Diner opened in March | Blackpool Council

Coun Williams said: "After a year of significant openings in 2024, we are looking to continue that progress in 2025.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every regeneration project we do has a purpose designed to make Blackpool better for everybody who lives here. That includes regenerating the town centre at the Talbot Gateway, extending the tourism season to support local employment, or looking at new jobs that can be created in growing industries.

“The reason we are doing this is to support local people, either by creating jobs and training opportunities from the construction of buildings, or from the wider business impact of bringing a new office or business space into an area.

The new DWP offices in Blackpool | Dan Martino National World

“In 2025, we start to deliver the £90m of funding we won from Homes England to create hundreds more genuinely affordable, quality homes for Blackpool residents which in turn will improve health and educational outcomes. We are currently seeking the views of local residents before this transformational scheme begins.

“Next year promises to be another exciting one for the town. January will see work start on demolition of the former police station and courts, paving the way for new opportunities in that area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The DWP offices will open in Talbot Gateway in the spring as will the new youth centre on Gorton Street. The work to protect our coastline will start in the summer with a new coastal protection scheme in Anchorsholme, further schemes are under development for Bispham and Central sections. All of these projects will bring growth and prosperity to Blackpool in 2025 and the years ahead.”

An £11m project will restore Anchorsholme beach | Blackpool Council

Projects include

Start of a £90m government funded scheme for whole-scale transformation of poor quality housing, focusing on the deprived inner wards including the Foxhall and Central Drive area. Work to begin to build a £65m multiversity campus providing site assembly continues, with a decision due in January on a bid for a compulsory purchase order. Project to protect Anchorsholme beach from rising sea levels to begin, with £11m of funding from the Environment Agency. Development of new sea defence schemes which include £57m for the Blackpool Central Area Beach Nourishment Scheme, and £61m for the Little Bispham to Bispham Coast Protection Scheme, and the Gynn Square to Cocker Square Coast Protection Scheme. Demolition of the police station and courts and marketing of the Blackpool Central site to find a new leisure developer. Work to begin on building a new passenger handling facility at Blackpool Airport. Completion of the new road linking the Blackpool Airport Enterprise Zone to Common Edge Road. Completion of the £100m Civil Service hub on Cookson Street, and the start of construction of a £45m new office block on Talbot Road. Completion of work to transform Stanley Buildings into a small business hub. Work will hopefully begin on a new hotel opposite the Winter Gardens, and to transform the former Post Office on Abingdon Street into a hotel.