Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Take a stroll around Blackpool town centre and you will notice a few units direlict and in disrepair - but what is the reason?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Gazette decided to investigate the issue of why some many businesses have shut up shop.

One of these businesses that has had to close up its doors in the town centre is Kelly’s Baby Clothing Boutique on Topping Street.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The store opened two years ago by Kelly Wallace who described the baby clothing boutique as her ‘dream business’.

However, the continuous rise in the cost of living provided one of the nails to the store’s coffin.

She said: “Things started to slip last November but this year has been even tougher.

“I honestly think that the cost of living has a lot to do with it - people just don’t have the money for the little extras.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You can’t beat the experience of visiting a real, bricks and mortar shop - the face to face contact, being able to see the items for real, instead of on a screen.”

Kelly's Baby Clothing Boutique closed after struggling with the cost of living, lack of footfall and online competition. | National World

Other locations in Blackpool town centre with dormant shops include Talbot Road, Corporation Street and Clifton Street.

Chris Fitt who has lived in Blackpool since 1965 cited high business rates as one of the culprits.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He said: “I think it is fairly bad, you get pop up shops that stay for a couple of weeks and then disappear.

“I think it’s the business rates.”

One of many empty buildings in Blackpool. | National World

He added: “I don’t think that the council are giving enough help to people when they are first starting a business.

“To pay your business rates it’s going to cost you £2,000 a week or whatever they are going to charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“By the time they have all of their overheads set up such gas electric, wages things like that you can’t guarantee that you are going to be making that much money.”

Chris Fitt believed there were so many empty shop units in Blackpool due to high business rates. | National World

Other Blackpool residents have blamed the empty shop units and closed businesses on the issue of shoplifting in Blackpool which is a significant issue, especially for large chain stores such as Marks and Spencers and Sainsbury’s.

Clive Grunshaw, Lancashire’s Police and Crime Commissioner said: “Shoplifting is a national epidemic and a key concern raised by retailers, shopworkers and customers, alongside anti-social behaviour and the unacceptable abuse of staff.”

He added that he was engaging with the relevant parties such as Business improvement Districts and Chambers of Commerce to hear challenges that businesses and their staff are facing in the hope of finding a solution.