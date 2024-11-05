The owner of a baby clothing boutique has been forced to give up her dream after the struggling for months with the cost of living crisis, lack of footfall and online competition.

Kelly Wallace ran Kelly’s Baby Clothing Boutique in Church Street in Blackpool.

She spoke to The Gazette at the end of September 2024 about her concerns over the survival of her business due to the lack of footfall and the spiralling cost of living crisis. Only a few months later she has had to give up on her dream business due to financial struggles.

The shop offers unusual baby clothing from Portugal and Spain, along with some crocheted items made by Kelly herself.

Kelly Wallace at Kelly's Baby Boutique on Church Street, Blackpool Picture: Richard Hunt | National World

In September Mrs Wallce said: “This shop was always my dream. But the last six months have been so tough that once all the overheads are paid, I’ve not been able to make an actual living.

“Things started to slip last November but this year has been even tougher.

“I honestly think that the cost of living has a lot to do with it - people just don’t have the money for the little extras.”

Kelly Wallace with some of the stock in her shop, Kelly's Baby Boutique on Church Street, Blackpool | National World

Mrs Wallace, who runs the business with her partner Neil, was worried that Christmas would be the make or break for her dream business.

She said she had tried to make the shift to online selling but it proved to be unsuccessful.

She said: “You can’t beat the experience of visiting a real, bricks and mortar shop - the face to face contact, being able to see the items for real, instead of on a screen.”

Mrs Wallace has now been forced to make the tough decision to close her business earlier than planned.

Thanking customers on Facebook, she said: “Hi everyone just thought I would put a quick post on to say thanks again for all your support.

“The shop has now official closed so if you walk past it is nearly empty. I will be putting a post on tomorrow with all the items I have left with sizes and prices. If you would like to buy anything then you can PM me and we can arrange payment and collection/Delivery or postage if your out of town.

“I also just wanted to share my new Facebook page please follow, like and share. I would really appreciate your support.”

According to the survey by card experts Capital on Tap, Blackpool offers the most affordable retail space in the UK, with rental costs as low as £0.39 per square foot per month.