Residents urged to check outhouses, sheds and garages as search continues for missing Blackpool man

The 82-year-old suffers from ill health and his family are extremely worried about him, police said.

“We are becoming more and more concerned about his welfare,” a spokesman for Lancashire Police added.

“We would ask people to check any outhouses, sheds or garages in case David has sought shelter.

"We would also appeal to taxi and bus drivers to contact us if they have seen anyone matching his description.”

David is described as 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with thinning short, grey hair.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, blue jeans, a blue coat and brown shoes.

Have you seen David Parker from Blackpool? He has been missing since Saturday night (April 30).

He also walks with a slightly stooped gait.

Officers said the photo of David is a number of years old, but they hoped someone may recognise him.