David Parker has been missing since around 10.30PM on April 30 and officers say they, along with his family, are really worried about him.

A Lancashire Police spokesman said: “David is missing from his home address in Blackpool and we're asking for help to try and locate him.”

David is described as 5ft 6in tall, of medium build with thinning, grey hair.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Parker is missing from his Blackpool home

Police say the photo they have of him is a number of years old, but they are hoping someone may recognise him.

“When he was last seen, he was wearing a blue and white striped shirt, blue jeans, a blue coat and brown shoes,” added the police spokesman.