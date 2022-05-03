David Parker, 82, was last seen at around 10pm on Saturday night (April 30) and police are becoming increasingly concerned for his welfare.

Search teams are focusing their efforts on an area around Waterloo Road and Vicarage Lane, where officers have been knocking on doors asking households and businesses to check CCTV and doorbell footage.

The search area (pictured) includes Aldi, Oxford Square and surrounding roads from Vicarage Lane to Waterloo Road, Park Road to Glastonbury Ave and Ansdell Road to Vicarage Lane.

David Parker, 82, has been missing since Saturday night (April 30)

A police spokesman said: “We are asking for your help with regards to missing person David Parker. If you live in the highlighted area and you have CCTV cameras or doorbell footage, please can you check your footage to see whether somebody matching David’s description passes your address.

“The time frame we are particularly interested in is 10pm on Saturday, April 30 to 3am on Sunday, May 1. This is a period of 5 hours.”

Police say the photo they have of him is a number of years old, but they are hoping someone may recognise him.

David is described as 5ft 6, with a medium build, balding/short grey hair and noticeable scars on his head.

He was last seen wearing a blue and white striped shirt, blue jeans, an anorak style blue coat and brown shoes.

He could also be wearing or in possession of a flat cap, high visibility trouser braces and might also be wearing a blue scarf.