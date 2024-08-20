Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Residents on the Fylde coast have been urged to prepare for flooding due to high tides and strong winds.

High tides on Tuesday evening may lead to the Wyre estuary flooding, the Environment Agency said.

Further flooding is possible overnight and into tomorrow due to “spring tides and strong winds over the next few days”.

A flood alert was subsequently issued.

A spokesman for the Met Office said: “A westerly airflow and a strengthened jet stream will bring wet and windy weather for parts of the UK in the coming days, with impacts likely for some.”

What areas are most at risk?

Areas most at risk include Tiger's Tail, Wyre Dock, Burrow's Marsh, Burn Naze, Thornton, Trunnah, Stanah, Poulton-le-Fylde, Skippool, Hambleton, Cold Row, Little Singleton, Little Eccleston and Crow Woods.

The Environment Agency said they were “closely monitoring the situation”.

Residents were urged to take care along promenades, coastal footpaths and roads.

Find the full flood alert at: https://check-for-flooding.service.gov.uk/target-area/012WATWE

What should I do?

If a flood alert is issued, you should:

be ready to follow your flood plan

have insurance documents and any medications ready

avoid walking, cycling or driving through any flood water

move any livestock and farming equipment away from areas likely to flood

You can find out more at: https://www.gov.uk/help-during-flood

What will the weather be like this week?

Wednesday, August 21

A dry and bright start but cloud and rain will arrive from the west during the afternoon.

The rain will become heavy and persistent over the hills, as winds strengthen.

Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 15C.

Thursday, August 22

Wet and windy for many on Thursday with coastal gales possible.

Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Friday, August 23

Light showers changing to sunny intervals by late morning.

Maximum temperature 18C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Saturday, August 24

Light showers changing to sunny intervals in the afternoon.

Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Sunday, August 25

Sunny intervals changing to partly cloudy by early evening.

Maximum temperature 17C. Minimum temperature 12C.

Monday, August 26

A cloudy day.

Maximum temperature 19C. Minimum temperature 14C.

Tuesday, August 27

Light rain changing to cloudy by lunchtime.

Maximum temperature 20C.