A new set of plans has emerged for Blackpool's closed down former Odeon Cinema with revised designs including a glazed corner feature.

A previous planning application to use the building on Rigby Road as self-storage was refused by the council and is now the subject of an appeal which is due to be heard at a town hall hearing on September 4.

Artist's impressions show the revised design

But in the meantime a fresh application has been submitted by Preston-based AIM Land Ltd, previously known as Austringer Capital Ltd, which has already brought Club 3000 Bingo and a Starbucks drive-thru to the site.

It still includes a self-storage facility to be run by national company Storage King, plus three food and drink units and two employment/trade counter uses.

The closed down Odeon building

Planning approval was granted for alternative leisure uses for the site, which is on the Bloomfield Central commercial park, previously called Festival Park. But AIM Land Ltd says there is no demand for leisure use there.

The former 10-screen Odeon closed down in June 2023 after the lease came to an end. Since then the screens have been stripped out.

A design statement submitted with the latest application says "it is the intention to breathe new life into the existing shell with a full makeover treatment, re-spraying the existing cladding and trims where possible and replacing areas that have deteriorated beyond retention".

Artist's impressions show the revised design

It adds: "New tenants Club 3000 and Starbucks have already helped to rejuvenate Bloomfield Central and the proposed alterations to the former Odeon building will enhance and elevate the estate.

"The proposals offer a new lease of life to an existing tired and dated building without resorting to unnecessary demolition of a once landmark building. By retaining the existing envelope, but respraying it to suit the incoming anchor tenant, the important local architecture of the former Odeon is acknowledged and respected.

"It is anticipated that the incoming tenants will further enhance the offering at Bloomfield Central making it an asset to the surrounding neighbourhoods."

The application (24/0416) will now go before town hall planners for consideration.