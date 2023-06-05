“So sad to see it go” – that was the sentiment of many Blackpool Gazette readers commenting on the closure of the Odeon cinema in Rigby Road.

The popular cinema chain announced earlier this month it was closing its Blackpool branch on June 5, with Sunday the final day of screenings.

It was one of five that shut down across the country.

Blackpool Odeon is closing for good due to the redevelopment of Festival Park

An email sent to subscribers read: “We are sorry to announce that we have made the difficult decision to close ODEON Blackpool from 5 June, due to the redevelopment of the complex.

“Looking after our people is our number one priority and we are looking to secure jobs for as many team members as possible in one of our other local cinemas.

“We would like to thank you for choosing ODEON Blackpool to enjoy the magic of cinema and we hope that you'll continue to be our guest at ODEON Preston, or any other of our cinemas across the UK and Ireland.”

Why did the cinema close?

Although no confirmed plans have been announced, planning permission was granted last year to convert the Odeon Cinema to a family entertainment centre, after it was revealed the Odeon’s lease was due to run out this month.

Astringer Capital, which owns Festival Park, secured permission for activities including bowling, trampolining, crazy golf, arcade games, climbing walls and indoor sports such as tennis or five-a-side football being put forward.

What have our readers said about the closure?

After the news was posted on the Blackpool Gazette Facebook page, hundreds of readers commented to express their opinion:

Sarah Coates said: “Such a shame, there is nothing wrong with the place. Take my elderly mum and mother in law frequently as it is easy access and easy to park.

“Silly idea to put one in town where people can’t park or are charged a fortune to park.”

Debs Jones said: “We went on Thursday to see The Little Mermaid. Always loved this place. Will definitely miss it.”

Jamie Hoskin said: “Can't believe it's closing. It was really nice with lovely stuff.”

Victoria Banks said: “I must be one of the few who actually look forward to brand new, up to date venues in Blackpool.

“That Odeon needed TLC! We still have the VUE and the big new IMAX being built in the centre of town.”

Anita Brown said: “Lots of happy memories with my children seeing Harry Potter at midnight. Toy story and Monsters Inc. Thank you for the memories.”

Jenna Cooper said: “Such a shame as actually a nice cinema, though location is not the best.”

Glyn Nightingale said: “Absolutely gutted. Been taking the kids here for the last 12 years. Nowhere to go now until that godawful IMAX opens in town which will cost a fortune with parking.”

Aaron Snowden said: “Sad times. There’s always been an Odeon in Blackpool. My sister worked at the original where Gunny Girls now is and I worked at this one briefly too, such a shame.”

