HMV Blackpool to temporarily close: why, when and for how long?
HMV Blackpool has announced it is temporarily closing its doors.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read
When is HMV Blackpool closing?
The store will be closed from Sunday, June 4.
Why is HMV Blackpool closing?
The store is closing for a refurbishment
How long will it be closed for?
It hopes to reopen again in July.
What does the store say?
On Twitter, HMV Blackpool wrote: “Good times for a change…..
“We will be closing in a couple of weeks, but not for too long before we open back up in July bigger and better than ever.”