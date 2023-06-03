When is HMV Blackpool closing?

The store will be closed from Sunday, June 4.

Why is HMV Blackpool closing?

HMV Blackpool is going to temporarily close.

The store is closing for a refurbishment

How long will it be closed for?

It hopes to reopen again in July.

What does the store say?

On Twitter, HMV Blackpool wrote: “Good times for a change…..