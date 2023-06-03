News you can trust since 1873
HMV Blackpool to temporarily close: why, when and for how long?

HMV Blackpool has announced it is temporarily closing its doors.
By Aimee Seddon
Published 3rd Jun 2023, 11:10 BST- 1 min read

When is HMV Blackpool closing?

The store will be closed from Sunday, June 4.

Why is HMV Blackpool closing?

HMV Blackpool is going to temporarily close.
The store is closing for a refurbishment

How long will it be closed for?

It hopes to reopen again in July.

What does the store say?

On Twitter, HMV Blackpool wrote: “Good times for a change…..

“We will be closing in a couple of weeks, but not for too long before we open back up in July bigger and better than ever.”

