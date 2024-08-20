The Environment Agency has lifted the suspension of activities at Fkeetwood landfill site on Jameson Road | Third oarty

Campaigners say they will remain alert to any fresh problems after a controversial landfill site resinsible for vile odour emissions had its suspension of activities lifted yesterday.

The Environment Agency, the governmental body responsible for waste management and tackling pollution, first suspended the activities of the landfill site on Jameson Road, Fleetwood, back in May.

This followed a flood of complaints about the smell coming from the site, run by Transwaste Ltd, as a result of various waste deposits on the land.

The landfill gas, predominantly composed of carbon dioxide and methane, also includes hydrogen sulphide, known for its 'rotten egg' odour, which has become a source of discomfort for the community.

Some residents have complained of feeling ill because of the emissions, inckuding nosebleeds, headaches and breathing problems.

EA brought about an enforcement notice on the site, suspending new lorry loads of deposits and closely monitoring the work Transwaste needed to carry out to stop the emissions from the site.

This week EA posted a statement online to confirm it has lifted the suspension because it was satsfield Transwaste had met the requirements made of it - but would continue to monitor the site.

The news was greeted with concern from some in the town but campaigners say they will remain vigilant and alert.

Campaigner Jess Brown said on the Action Against Jameson road Landfill Site Facebook page: “The circus of transwaste will be in full force again. Smelly wagons coming back.

“Give it a few weeks we will be back to where we were a couple of months ago. Poisonous stink will be back.”

She hit out at EA for allowing the suspension to be lifted.

However, fellow campaigner Barbara Kneale tol the Gazette: “At least EA did take it seriously enough to suspend the site for three months.

“We will continue to be resolute about it and I would urge people to keep reporting whenever the smell occurs.

“There is still a lot that we can do if this problem comes back, we won’t give in.” EA said in its statement: “The suspension notice at Jameson Rod was lifted on August 19.

“We have taken this decision as we have assessed that all the conditions within the notice have been met.

“The operator, Transwaste, will be able to accept all waste types outlined in the permit.

“This is not the end to our increased regulatory response. We will continue to monitor the activities on the site through a combination of frequent site inspections, drone flights and daily odour assessment to monitor activity and make sure that Transwaste met the requirements of the permit and manage the risk from odour.”

The latest situation at the site will be discussed at a meeting of a community liaison group on September 6, involving representatives of the Environment Agency, Transwaste, Wyre Council and campaigners.

The UK Health Security Agency has also been invited to the meeting at, Wyre Civic Centre, which is not open to the public.

However, a public meeting will be held at St Wulstan’s Church hall on Poulton Road, Fleetwood, on Friday September 13, beginning at 7pm.

Transwaste said in its latest coment on the Jameson Road Landfill News Facebook page: “The work on the liner is now complete. The Environment Agency will now monitor the gas balancing and management system to ensure this is working correctly. We expect this to be completed in the next couple of weeks.”