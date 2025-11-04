Communities across the Fylde Coast are invited to join Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day services to honour those who have served in the armed forces, past and present.

Commemorations will take place on Sunday, November 9, as communities come together to honour those who have defended our freedoms.

Remembrance Sunday services will take place across the Fylde Coast this Sunday | Pexels

These services will offer everyone the opportunity to pay their respects and reflect on the extraordinary sacrifices made by our armed forces, both past and present.

Services are always well attended and will take place as follows:

St Annes

Assemble at the Pier car park at 10:30am. The parade will proceed to the memorial in Ashton Gardens at 10:38am, led by Mayor of Fylde, Cllr Frank Andrews.

Lytham

Gather at the Assembly Rooms at 10:30am, with the procession departing at 10:45am. The civic party will be led by Deputy Mayor, Cllr Cheryl Little.

Kirkham

Assemble on Orders Lane at 1:30pm and move off at 1:45pm. The Remembrance service will commence at the Cenotaph at 2:00pm, followed by refreshments at the Community Centre.

Wesham

Led by Mayor Cllr Liz Bickerstaffe, assemble at the War Memorial at 10:45am. A service of remembrance will be held, followed by refreshments at Wesham Community Centre.

Armistice Day Arrangements

The commemorations continue on Tuesday, November 11, with a two-minute silence marking Armistice Day.

The Mayor of Fylde will attend at Ashton Gardens, the Deputy Mayor of Fylde at Lytham Cenotaph and the Mayor of Kirkham at Kirkham Cenotaph, ensuring every community can mark this significant moment together.

Councillor Frank Andrews, Mayor of Fylde, said: “I’m deeply honoured to lead our community in remembering those who gave so much for our freedom.

“These services bring us together in gratitude and reflection, ensuring the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces will never be forgotten.

“I encourage everyone across Fylde to join us in paying tribute to those who served and continue to serve our nation.”