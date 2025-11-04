Remembrance Sunday and Armistice Day services across the Fylde Coast 2025
Commemorations will take place on Sunday, November 9, as communities come together to honour those who have defended our freedoms.
These services will offer everyone the opportunity to pay their respects and reflect on the extraordinary sacrifices made by our armed forces, both past and present.
Services are always well attended and will take place as follows:
St Annes
Assemble at the Pier car park at 10:30am. The parade will proceed to the memorial in Ashton Gardens at 10:38am, led by Mayor of Fylde, Cllr Frank Andrews.
Lytham
Gather at the Assembly Rooms at 10:30am, with the procession departing at 10:45am. The civic party will be led by Deputy Mayor, Cllr Cheryl Little.
Kirkham
Assemble on Orders Lane at 1:30pm and move off at 1:45pm. The Remembrance service will commence at the Cenotaph at 2:00pm, followed by refreshments at the Community Centre.
Wesham
Led by Mayor Cllr Liz Bickerstaffe, assemble at the War Memorial at 10:45am. A service of remembrance will be held, followed by refreshments at Wesham Community Centre.
join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone
Armistice Day Arrangements
The commemorations continue on Tuesday, November 11, with a two-minute silence marking Armistice Day.
The Mayor of Fylde will attend at Ashton Gardens, the Deputy Mayor of Fylde at Lytham Cenotaph and the Mayor of Kirkham at Kirkham Cenotaph, ensuring every community can mark this significant moment together.
Councillor Frank Andrews, Mayor of Fylde, said: “I’m deeply honoured to lead our community in remembering those who gave so much for our freedom.
“These services bring us together in gratitude and reflection, ensuring the courage and sacrifice of our armed forces will never be forgotten.
“I encourage everyone across Fylde to join us in paying tribute to those who served and continue to serve our nation.”