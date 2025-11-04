Blackpool Transport makes plans for tribute to fallen heroes

Trams and buses on the Fylde coast will come to a standstill at 11am on the two days this month when the country pays tribute to the fallen of two world wars and more recent conflicts.

People will gather to pay their respects on Remembrance Sunday (November 9) and on Armistice Day (Tuesday, November 11), with various ceremonies taking place in Blackpool, Wyre and Fylde.

Blackpool Transport is making preparations for Remembrance Day | Blackpool Transport

The brief pauses in service will enable Blackpool Transport customers and colleagues to observe the customary two-minute silences and to reflect on the sacrifices made by the nation’s brave servicemen and women.

The tram and bus operator will also pay its own tribute to the nation’s heroes by offering free travel to veterans and serving members of the army, navy and air force attending Remembrance events.

Cadets in uniform will also be welcomed on board on both days without needing to buy a ticket.

The Fylde coast will pay respects this month to those lost in times of war | National World

Jane Cole, Blackpool Transport Managing Director, explained: “This offer of free travel to past and present members of the armed services on these special days is the least we can do to express our gratitude for all the sacrifices they have made to keep us safe.

“Many members of the Blackpool Transport team have themselves served their country and are proud to be taking part in tributes to those who’ve made the ultimate sacrifice.”

On Remembrance Sunday, numerous parades and ceremonies will be taking place along the Fylde Coast.

These could result in some diversions and temporary delays to bus and tram services, and passengers are advised to check the latest travel information, which can be found here: https://www.blackpooltransport.com/service-updates