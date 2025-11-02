Blackpool to honour the fallen at annual Remembrance Day Service - here's everything you need to know

By Ciara Fearn

Digital Reporter

Published 2nd Nov 2025, 06:00 GMT
Halloween display Blackpool
Blackpool will unite to pay tribute to the fallen at the town’s annual Remembrance Day service on Sunday, November, 9th held at the War Memorial on the Promenade.

The event will begin at 10am with the formal service commencing at 10.55am. The ceremony will include the traditional two minutes’ silence, a service of remembrance and a wreath-laying ceremony in memory of those who gave their lives in service to their country.

At approximately 11.45am, a short parade will take place, bringing together civic leaders, veterans, serving personnel and community organisations in a moment of collective reflection and respect.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Entry into the memorial arena and seating area will be by invitation or pre-registration only, but members of the public are warmly encouraged to attend and observe the service from the perimeter of the arena on a standing-only basis.

Remembrance Sunday in Blackpool.placeholder image
Remembrance Sunday in Blackpool. | Blackpool Council

Those wishing to lay personal wreaths may do so once the official proceedings have concluded.

Motorists are advised that no vehicles will be permitted to park in or around the war memorial or surrounding promenade area unless authorised.

Visitors are thanked in advance for their cooperation and understanding.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Blackpool Council, which organises the annual commemoration has reminded residents that all timings are subject to change and updates will be shared closer to the event.

The Remembrance Day service remains a cornerstone of the town’s civic calendar providing an opportunity for the community to come together in gratitude and remembrance.

Related topics:BlackpoolLancashire
News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice