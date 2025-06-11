A world record breaking British freestyle footballer and Match of the Day X commentator has converted a property into a four-bedroom HMO in Oldham town centre.

Liv Cooke, a seven-time Guinness world record holder and UEFA ambassador, has now turned her hand to flipping properties on the market, with one of her recent projects including 206 Copster Hill Road, a terraced home in Medlock Vale.

The Leyland-born internet and sports personality was granted a certificate of lawful development by Oldham Council for a small HMO of four bedrooms.

Liv Cooke, left, and Copster Hill Road in Oldham where she in converting a home into a four-bed HMO | Chris Leaney/Wikimedia Commons/Google/LDRS

Among her Guinness World Records are ‘most touches of a soccer ball with the feet while skipping in one minute’, and ‘most sit down alternating crossovers with a football in 30 seconds’.

The three-bed family home was last sold for £145,000 in December 2023, according to Land Registry. It was listed with two reception rooms and Council Tax Band A.

Cooke converted the redbrick terraced property into a four-bed house of multiple occupation at the end of 2024.

As the HMO is for less than six people, it doesn’t require planning permission but Oldham Council approved the certificate indicating the change of use is ‘lawful’.

Cooke, who has also featured on Channel 5’s Rich House, Poor House, first rose to fame after smashing the freestyle football record aged just 17. But in the past four years she has ventured into property development and now heads a booming property business worth seven figures.

Though this appears to be her first project in Oldham, she has completed several housing renovations in the North West, including temporary housing and women’s shelters for local authorities.

Cooke, who has almost two million followers on Instagram and an extra 241k on her property development profile, has previously claimed her approach to property ‘is just like her approach to freestyle football’.

The internet personality said: “The same skills and mindset that won me world titles are now making me ten’s of millions. … The feeling I get from seeing numbers in property deals is the same feeling I got when I used to see the judges scorecards.”