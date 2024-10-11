£65m Blackpool multiversity moving closer to start date - if public inquiry hurdle is overcome
Blackpool Council has now acquired more than 70 per cent of the properties required for the scheme through negotiation.
However a public inquiry is due to begin on November 12 in front of an independent planning inspector after 13 objections were received to a compulsory purchase order (CPO) for the remaining properties.
The order was made in April by Blackpool Council to buy up land between Cookson Street, Milbourne Street, George Street and Grosvenor Street.
Nick Gerrard, growth and prosperity manager at the council, said the council had to show the CPO was in the public interest with fair compensation given to those who were displaced. He told a meeting of the council's Tourism, Economy and Communities Scrutiny Committee: "CPOs are a tool to drive regeneration."
He added the council was continuing to negotiate to buy property which had led to some of the 13 objections now being withdrawn. A decision following the public inquiry is expected early in the new year.
Coun Mark Smith, cabinet member for economy and built environment, said residents who were displaced were being offered support to either find a new rental property or buy a new home.
He said: "These are people's homes and we need to ensure if they need help with relocating there is enough support as possible."
The development is being financed with £9m from the Town Deal to assemble the site and a £4m Levelling Up Fund grant for the construction of the new building, with £16m provided by Blackpool and the Fylde College through a lease.
A report to the committee says: "In terms of the main construction of the project, the main contract is due to commence in May/June 2025 subject to the site being assembled in time."
It adds the core design team (Hawkins Brown) is progressing designs and Morgan Sindall has been confirmed as the main contractor.
The council's Planning Committee unanimously approved an application in April for the demolition of an area including 59 homes, and an outline application for the construction of three buildings on the site.
