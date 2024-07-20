Objectors to demolition of homes for Blackpool's new multiversity set to get their voices heard

By Shelagh Parkinson

Local Democracy Reporter Blackpool

Published 19th Jul 2024, 14:23 GMT
Updated 20th Jul 2024, 15:59 GMT
A public inquiry is to be held into proposals to demolish homes and businesses in the centre of Blackpool to make way for a new education campus.

The hearing will consider objections to a compulsory purchase order (CPO) issued by Blackpool Council in April to buy up land between Cookson Street, Milbourne Street, George Street and Grosvenor Street needed to build a £65m multiversity.

The public inquiry, which has been called for by the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, is expected to be held later this year although no date has been set.

Much of the property needed has already been acquired by negotiation but the CPO was issued to mop up the rest of the buildings required, with people given until May 24 to submit objections. Since the development was announced, a number of residents and business owners have spoken of the disruption it has caused.

Charity Blackpool and Fylde Street Angels has been forced to relocate its Charles Street centre Angels Rest to Central Drive while Fred Omasan is faced with moving his Fredstar Afrocaribbean store because its site on Cookson Street is also earmarked for demolition.

Around 60 residents also attended a public meeting in March last year to raise their concerns about the redevelopment scheme. The council has said throughout the process it will offer support to anyone who needs to be rehomed or relocated.

A planning application for the development, which includes the demolition of 59 homes and outline permission for three new buildings, with the tallest up to five storeys in height, was approved by the council's Planning Committee in April.

