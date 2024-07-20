Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A public inquiry is to be held into proposals to demolish homes and businesses in the centre of Blackpool to make way for a new education campus.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hearing will consider objections to a compulsory purchase order (CPO) issued by Blackpool Council in April to buy up land between Cookson Street, Milbourne Street, George Street and Grosvenor Street needed to build a £65m multiversity.

Artist's impression of proposed multiversity

The public inquiry, which has been called for by the Secretary of State for Housing, Communities and Local Government, is expected to be held later this year although no date has been set.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Much of the property needed has already been acquired by negotiation but the CPO was issued to mop up the rest of the buildings required, with people given until May 24 to submit objections. Since the development was announced, a number of residents and business owners have spoken of the disruption it has caused.

Charity Blackpool and Fylde Street Angels has been forced to relocate its Charles Street centre Angels Rest to Central Drive while Fred Omasan is faced with moving his Fredstar Afrocaribbean store because its site on Cookson Street is also earmarked for demolition.

Around 60 residents also attended a public meeting in March last year to raise their concerns about the redevelopment scheme. The council has said throughout the process it will offer support to anyone who needs to be rehomed or relocated.

A planning application for the development, which includes the demolition of 59 homes and outline permission for three new buildings, with the tallest up to five storeys in height, was approved by the council's Planning Committee in April.