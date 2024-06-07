Progress being made to assemble site for new Blackpool Multiversity
and live on Freeview channel 276
Town hall negotiators have done deals to acquire the buildings which will be cleared to make way for the £65m Multiversity on streets between Cookson Street, Milbourne Street, George Street and Grosvenor Street.
A compulsory purchase order (CPO) is expected to be used to acquire the rest of the buildings required for the development.
The time period to submit an objection to the CPO ended last month and the order is now awaiting a decision from the Secretary of State.
A report to a meeting of the Audit Committee on Thursday, June 13 says: "Once all land has been acquired work can commence on demolition and a contractor is in the process of being appointed to build the Multiversity.
"Design work is at an advanced stage for the build and outline planning permission is already in place."
The council's Planning Committee unanimously approved an application in April for the demolition of an area including 59 homes, and an outline application for the construction of three buildings on the site.
The council is offering support to all residents who will be displaced due to the development, with help being offered to those needing to find new homes.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.