Council support available for residents set to lose their homes to make way for Multiversity

People can get support if they are affected by the demolition
By Shelagh Parkinson
Published 12th Apr 2024, 16:25 BST
Updated 12th Apr 2024, 16:25 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Regeneration chiefs say support is available for residents who have to leave their homes to make way for the £65m Multiversity development.

Blackpool Council's Planning Committee has approved an outline application for the construction work for the scheme, and also given the go-ahead for demolition to make way for the new campus.

The area fronting Cookson Street which will be clearedThe area fronting Cookson Street which will be cleared
The area fronting Cookson Street which will be cleared
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It means an area including 59 homes on streets between Cookson Street, Milbourne Street, George Street and Grosvenor Street will be flattened.

A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “We very clearly understand the impact on people living in the properties in the Multiversity area, we are buying their homes.

“We continue to support any tenants or residents who have to move as a result, and nobody will be asked to move out without reasonable warning and support to find somewhere else suitable to live.

Artist's impression of proposed multiversityArtist's impression of proposed multiversity
Artist's impression of proposed multiversity

“We have also provided an advice service separate to those negotiating to buy the properties and they are available to be contacted by any residents affected who have questions regarding the sale or support in finding a new home.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Multiversity will be built in two phases, with the first phase being a three to five-storey block to be occupied by Blackpool and the Fylde College.

Phase two comprises two buildings which could also be used by the college, or used as flexible office space. Plans also include the pedestrianisation of George Street, public realm, tree-planting and the provision of 22 car parking spaces.

Related topics:ResidentsPeopleGeorge StreetPropertiesBlackpool Council

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.