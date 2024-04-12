Council support available for residents set to lose their homes to make way for Multiversity
Regeneration chiefs say support is available for residents who have to leave their homes to make way for the £65m Multiversity development.
Blackpool Council's Planning Committee has approved an outline application for the construction work for the scheme, and also given the go-ahead for demolition to make way for the new campus.
It means an area including 59 homes on streets between Cookson Street, Milbourne Street, George Street and Grosvenor Street will be flattened.
A Blackpool Council spokesperson said: “We very clearly understand the impact on people living in the properties in the Multiversity area, we are buying their homes.
“We continue to support any tenants or residents who have to move as a result, and nobody will be asked to move out without reasonable warning and support to find somewhere else suitable to live.
“We have also provided an advice service separate to those negotiating to buy the properties and they are available to be contacted by any residents affected who have questions regarding the sale or support in finding a new home.”
The Multiversity will be built in two phases, with the first phase being a three to five-storey block to be occupied by Blackpool and the Fylde College.
Phase two comprises two buildings which could also be used by the college, or used as flexible office space. Plans also include the pedestrianisation of George Street, public realm, tree-planting and the provision of 22 car parking spaces.
