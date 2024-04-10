Blackpool homes set for demolition as planners approve £65m town centre campus

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Blackpool town centre neighbourhood is set to be demolished after planners gave the go-ahead for a £65m multiversity campus to be built.

Artist's impression of proposed multiversity

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s planning committee unanimously approved an application for the demolition of an area including 59 homes, and an outline application for the construction of three buildings on the site.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The campus will be known as University Centre Blackpool (UCB) with buildings to be used by Blackpool and the Fylde College collaborating with Lancaster University.

Ed Harvey, associate director of real estate company Avison Young and acting as agent for the application, told the committee the area was a “sustainable location” for the development which would “help revitalise this part of town.”

The council has been assembling a site on streets between Cookson Street, Milbourne Street, George Street and Grosvenor Street in readiness for the development, and could also use compulsory purchase powers if necessary.

The area fronting Cookson Street which will be cleared

George Whyte, of George Street, told the meeting some residents were concerned about losing their homes and said other sites should have been considered instead.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These included land opposite Sainsbury’s on Talbot Road or the site of the former Syndicate nightclub on Church Street, which he said would have been “better than tearing down people’s homes.”

The campus will be built in two phases, with the first phase being a three to five-storey block to be occupied by Blackpool and the Fylde College.

Phase two comprises two buildings which could also be used by the college, or used as flexible office space. Plans also include the pedestrianisation of George Street, public realm, tree-planting and the provision of 22 car parking spaces.

Read More £1.4m spent so far as council buys up properties around Cookson Street for Multiversity

Following the meeting Mr Harvey said: “It’s a big step forward for Blackpool’s future and an important next step in the ongoing regeneration of the town centre. The multiversity campus will be a beacon of opportunity for the town, inspiring lifelong learning and encouraging people to upskill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The Multiversity is just one of several projects that Avison Young is working on in Blackpool currently – including working with Muse and the council on the Talbot Gateway regeneration, Blackpool Football Club’s Revoe Community Sports Village and East Stand, and also the Blackpool Inner Area housing delivery project. We really believe in the potential of Blackpool and look forward to continuing our work in the town.”