Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The site of a sauna is among the latest acquisitions by Blackpool Council as part of the assembly of land to build a £65m new university campus in the town centre. A planning application was submitted in November for the Multiversity which will see an area between Cookson Street, Milbourne Street, George Street and Grosvenor Street cleared.

The area fronting Cookson Street which will be cleared

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In recent weeks the council has bought up another three properties in Cookson Street – including number 38 which is currently listed online as being Babylon Sauna. It brings the number of properties on Cookson Street purchased by the council in 2023 to more than 10 paving the way for big changes on what is one of the town centre’s main thoroughfares.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Clayton’s Jewellers, which has traded on Cookson Street for 60 years, sold its site to the council earlier in 2023 and is currently preparing to move to new premises on nearby Topping Street.

Financial details of individual deals are not being disclosed, but council documents reveal £1.4m had been spent on acquisitions by the end of September 2023 – with the council having £9m in total from the Town Deal to assemble the site.

A report to the December meeting of the council’s executive says acquisitions are mainly being made by negotiation although some property owners “will not engage ahead of a CPO” (compulsory purchase order). At the time of the report, 20 of the 67 properties needed had already been acquired by negotiation with negotiations set to continue throughout the formal CPO process.

Arrangements are in place to support residents with letters hand-delivered to all properties at each stage of the process to ensure people are aware of what is happening.

Artist's impression of the Multiversity

Advertisement Hide Ad

The council has also received £40m from the government’s Levelling Up fund towards construction of the Multiversity. The remaining £16m will be borrowed by the council and repaid by Blackpool and the Fylde College, which will operate the Multiversity.

Advertisement Hide Ad