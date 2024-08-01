Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Blackpool Council has appointed Morgan Sindall Construction as the main contractor for the Multiversity set to be built in the town centre.

The London-based company has a track record in the education sector having worked on projects for Salford University, Liverpool John Moores University and Manchester Metropolitan University in the past.

Artist's impression of proposed multiversity | n/a

Alun Francis, principal and chief executive at Blackpool and the Fylde College, said: “The appointment of Morgan Sindall, who have an outstanding reputation within the education construction sector, is a critical milestone in the delivery of the Multiversity.

“The Multiversity will genuinely transform the opportunities for local people providing access to higher level skills, supporting local businesses in securing talent, and contributing to a vibrant town centre.”

Coun Mark Smith, cabinet member for levelling up at Blackpool Council, added: "For a development of this size, we needed a large construction company with a track record in delivering quality education campuses.

"As we have done with other major developments, we will also be ensuring a real commitment to social value, such as hiring local companies where possible, supporting local labour, and encouraging training and apprenticeship opportunities for Blackpool locals."

The Multiversity, due to be built on land between Cookson Street, Milbourne Street, George Street and Grosvenor Street, is set to offer 70 courses.

Proposed development would start with an education campus on the corner of Cookson Street and George Street, with further development across the southern end of the site by Milbourne Street and Grosvenor Street.

Steven Gregory, Morgan Sindall Construction’s North West area director, said: "We’re excited to be appointed to the Multiversity Campus project which promises to deliver highly valuable benefits for the local community."

Outline planning approval was granted in April with a reserved matters application to follow this summer. The scheme, drawn up by architects Hawkins\Brown, includes landscaped and pedestrianised areas.

More than 60 per cent of the site has already been bought by the council, which received £9m from the Town Deal towards site assembly. Another £40m has come from the previous government’s Levelling Up fund towards construction, with the remaining £16m borrowed by the council, which will be repaid by the college.

A compulsory purchase order was served in April and will be heard at a public inquiry later this year.