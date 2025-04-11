£157,000 Beach Hub opens in St Annes as weather heats up
Fylde Council is pleased to announce the successful opening of the new Community Beach Hub on St Annes Beach.
The facility, completed on schedule, is a base for services that will enhance visitor experience and beach safety.
The £157,000 project, which began in November 2024, included the installation of a new accessible concrete ramp with handrails, storage facilities and meeting space for council operatives and volunteer groups.
Located in the former deck chair storage building near the main beach entrance, the newly transformed hub houses amenities such as an information centre and dedicated storage for beach wheelchairs, significantly enhancing accessibility to the popular coastal destination.
The Hub will be a base for the newly established Friends of St Annes Beach volunteer team and will be open when volunteers are available, or weekend staff are present.
Councillor Jayne Nixon, Lead Member for Tourism and Leisure said: “The Community Beach Hub represents our ongoing commitment to creating an inclusive, safe and welcoming environment on St Annes Beach for all visitors.
“I would like to extend my sincere gratitude to the Friends of St Annes Beach volunteers, whose dedication will ensure that this facility serves as a valuable resource for both residents and visitors.
“Their contribution is instrumental in making our beach a destination that everyone can enjoy.”
