Work takes shape at the new Beach Hub in St Annes
In a significant step toward improving the accessibility, safety, and community support on St Annes’ amenity beach, Fylde Council announced the development of the new Community Beach Hub last November.
Situated within the currently vacant deck chair storage building near the main beach entrance, the facility will undergo a transformation to provide essential services and facilities for residents, visitors, and various council service providers.
Key improvements include a new accessible ramp, a beach wheelchair store, and first aid and information points.
Designed to make the beach more welcoming and accessible for people with limited mobility, parents with young children, and all beach goers, the new ramp will replace the existing cracked paving slabs and uneven concrete.
Councillor Jayne Nixon, Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure, and Culture at Fylde Council, said: “The Community Beach Hub is an important step forward in making our beautiful beach more accessible and safer for everyone.
“This new facility will not only provide support services such as first aid and beach wheelchairs, but it will also serve as a welcoming hub for volunteers, council staff, and partner organisations who work tirelessly to maintain and protect our beach.”
The project will see Lancashire-based Huck Construction Limited overseeing the construction, with the specialist concrete work managed by Mollington Contracts Limited.
The £157,000 budget will be sourced through a combination of the Council’s Capital Programme for 2024/25, with contributions from the Promenade Footways budget.
It is due to open next month.
