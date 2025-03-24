A fun seaside attraction is set to reopen in time for Easter.

Splash Park in Promenade Gardens, St Annes, will reopen for the 2025 season next month.

First opened in 2019, the splash water play area has proven immensely popular with local and visiting families and offers a fantastic range of features including spray loops, water sprays, bucket drops, water domes and a small section for paddling.

St Annes Splash Park. | National World

Councillor Jayne Nixon, Lead Member for Tourism, Leisure and Culture, said: “We’re thrilled to welcome families back to the Splash Park for another summer season.

“The facility has become a beloved destination for residents and visitors alike, and we’re all hoping for a warm summer to make the most of our water facilities and create more happy memories this year.”

Is there an age limit to use the park?

The Splash Park is designed for children aged three to 12 years.

What days will it be open?

It will be open from 10am until 4pm, seven days a week, from April to September.

The facility offers five hourly sessions daily, which can be booked online or upon entry, including weekly sessions for children with disabilities and special educational needs.

How much will it cost?

For the 2025 season, the entry fee will be £2 per child for up to one hour of play, which will contribute towards the ongoing costs of operating the Splash Park and ensuring its continued sustainability.

A spokesperson for Fylde Council said: “We're thrilled to announce that the popular Splash Park in Promenade Gardens, St Annes, is reopening for the 2025 season.”

Splash Park will reopen on Saturday, April 5.

To book your session click HERE.