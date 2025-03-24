Owners of Sandcastle Waterpark in Blackpool issue reason for temporary closure
Sandcastle Waterpark, Promenade, Blackpool, temporarily closed yesterday morning due to a power outage.
The waterpark which has 18 slides and attractions has many customers visit daily.
Announcing the news yesterday on their social media feeds, a spokesperson said: “We regret to inform you that due to an unexpected power outage, Sandcastle Waterpark will be unable to open today.
“Our team is working diligently to resolve the issue, and we look forward to welcoming you back for future sessions.”
The post added that Sandcastle Waterpark would be issuing all guests with a full refund, which they could then rebook to re-book for a future date.
The spokesperson added: “Due to the scale of the power outage, our team, unfortunately, have no access to emails but will begin contacting all impacted guests shortly with full details on refunds and rebooking future visits.
“We would like to kindly refer guests to email [email protected] with any queries they may have.
In an updated post earlier today, it appears the waterpark has since reopened, but the team added that they were still experiencing ongoing issues from yesterday's power outage.
They said: “Please bear with us!
“We can't contact customers directly yet.
“Our team is working hard to resolve this and will reach out soon regarding bookings and refunds.
“Thank you again for your patience and support!
