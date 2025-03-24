A crematorium and cemetery is shut today to members of the public.

Lytham Crematorium and Cemetery, located at Westpark Chapel, Park Cemetery, Regent Ave, is closed for roadworks to be carried out.

Lytham Crematorium and Cemetery is shut today while some road maintenance takes place. | Fylde Council

A spokesperson for Fylde Council said: “Lytham Crematorium and Cemetery will be shut tomorrow only (24/03/2025) while some road maintenance takes place.

“Thank you for your understanding.”

Lytham Park Crematorium was opened in 1958 and is situated where the cemetery chapel was once located.

The crematorium offers a peaceful setting for a funeral with a tranquil lake and a host of wildlife, adding charm and beauty to the local environment.

At Lytham Park, a burial plot can be purchased for the interment of cremated remains. These graves can hold up to six sets of ashes, and a memorial vase or headstone can be purchased and placed to mark the grave.

Alternatively, cremated remains can either be scattered in the area surrounding the lake or in the Rose Garden in the Garden of Remembrance.