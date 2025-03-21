Housing plans set for go ahead with access through already popular Blackpool estate

By Shelagh Parkinson

Local Democracy Reporter Blackpool

Published 21st Mar 2025, 14:35 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Plans to build new homes in Blackpool look set to go ahead after developers changed the access route to the proposed site.

Thirteen objections were received from residents when proposals emerged to build 14 detached bungalows on land on Bennetts Lane, South Shore, previously occupied by a single dwelling known as Virginia Cottage.

The site of the former Virginia Cottageplaceholder image
The site of the former Virginia Cottage

Concerns were raised about accessing the development from Roxburgh Road with highway safety among the issues highlighted.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But revised proposals set out an alternative access from the south of the site with traffic emerging onto Progress Way via Redwood Boulevard instead.

A council planning document setting out a recommendation to approve the revised application says: "This is considered a much better access point than from Roxburgh Road to the north, which was proposed when the application was initially submitted.

"Access from the south is also reflective of how the site was to be accessed under the original permission when it was part of the wider scheme to the north of Moss House Road."

Sign up to our Blackpool Gazette retro newsletter, it’s fun and free.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Sign up for our Blackpool Gazette newsletter - unmissable Blackpool news daily.

The site is within the South Blackpool Housing Growth area which identifies land between Bennetts Lane and Progress Way to provide around 600 new dwellings, with the land now largely developed as Redwood Point and Redwood Gardens.

Residential development in the form of 422 dwellings had already been approved on the whole of the allocated site, including the application site, as part of the wider Moss House Road development.

A previous application for six four-bedroomed properties on the land was refused by the council because it did not address housing needs, a decision which was upheld following a planning appeal.

The application is due to be considered by the council's Planning Committee on Tuesday April 1.

Related topics:BlackpoolCouncilTraffic

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice