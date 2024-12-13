Prolific Blackpool shoplifter banned from numerous stores including Tesco, HMV, B&M, Asda and Savers

Sean Gleaves
By Sean Gleaves

Digital Reporter

Published 13th Dec 2024, 14:13 BST

A prolific shoplifter has been banned from entering a number of stores in Blackpool town centre.

Olivia McNeil, 38, received a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order (CBO) for shoplifting offences in the Blackpool area.

She was issued the CBO at Lancaster Magistrates’ Court this week with a number of conditions.

Olivia McNeil, 38, received a two-year Criminal Behaviour Order for shoplifting offences in the Blackpool area | Lancashire Police

McNeil is banned from entering or attempting to enter the following Blackpool stores:

  • Tesco
  • Tesco Express
  • HMV
  • Savers
  • B&M Bargains
  • Asda
  • One Stop

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s initiative to tackle shoplifting across the county.

It involves officers patrolling hotspots, increasing visibility and working closely with retailers to share intelligence and identify offenders.

Lancashire Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw said: "As Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner, I will continue to work alongside the Chief Constable to establish a more proactive approach to shoplifting, with better protection for shop workers and improved relationships between retailers and the police.

"The public need to know that in the event of a crime such as shoplifting, the police will come, and the crime will be punished accordingly.”

