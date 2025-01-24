Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The headteacher of a school in Blackpool has addressed the reason why it was closed today.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While many schools closed due to Storm Éowyn safety fears, Westminster Primary Academy (formerly known as Claremont Community Primary School was forced to close due to an issue with its fire alarm.

Headteacher Mrs Latham said: “Due to a problem with the fire alarm I have made the decision to close school today.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Headteacher Mrs Latham said that due to a fire alarm issue the school closed for the day. | Google

She apologised for any inconvenience caused and added that she would keep parents informed with updates.

Alongside various other Lancashire businesses, Blackpool Zoo also made the decision to close for the day in order to safeguard its animals and staff members.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for most of today as Storm Éowyn gets set to hit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With many airports cancelling flights, operators of Avanti West Coast are urging people not to travel to Preston today as Storm Éowyn gets set to hit causing winds of up to 60-70 mph.

Read More Storm Éowyn chaos as Avanti West Coast operators urge people not to travel north of Preston on Friday

Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Power cuts are also likely and there is a particularly high risk that high-sided vehicles and other 'vulnerable' vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could also be blown over.

The yellow weather warning is in effect until 10pm this evening and road users are being advised to check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys.