Blackpool Zoo has announced it will be closed today due to Storm Éowyn.

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for most of today as Storm Éowyn gets set to hit.

With many airports cancelling flights, operators of Avanti West Coast are urging people not to travel to Preston today as Storm Éowyn gets set to hit causing winds of up to 60-70 mph.

A spokesperson for the zoo said: “Due to Storm Éowyn, we have made the decision to close today.

“If you have tickets for today, please email [email protected] with your booking order number and preferred rebooking date.

“A member of our team will respond to you as soon as possible.”

They added: “We sincerely apologise for any disruption to your plans. The safety of our visitors, staff, and animals is our highest priority.

“Our dedicated animal care team will still be caring for and monitoring all animals throughout this period.

“The Playbarn will remain open as usual.

“Thank you for your understanding and patience.”

The weather warning is in effect until 10pm and road users are being advised to check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys.