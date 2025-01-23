The RSPCA are hoping to find homes many of the animals in their care including beautiful seven-year-old Mastiff cross Tess and black and white cat Humbug.
With the ongoing cost of living crisis, many pet owners are resorting to placing their furry companions in the RSPCA’s care, as they can sadly no longer afford to look after them.
Here are all the cats and dogs currently being cared for at the Preston branch that have not found their perfect family – could it be you?
Take a look at the latest adorable bunch.
If you think you could give any of these wonderful animals a home then email the RSPCA at [email protected].
1. Freya
Freya is a gorgeous, sweet two-year-old Labrador cross. She is an extremely friendly girl who loves a soft toy and will come wiggling over to show them off to everyone! Freya is cheeky when it comes to food in a way that would differ to your usual Lab, she can be quite picky and doesn’t usually take treats. She would much rather prefer toys over food at the moment and is extremely playful! Freya is looking for a loving home who can give her the exercise, as well as the cuddles and attention she needs. Freya can live with children of primary school age that are dog savvy. Freya could live with a compatible dog but no cats. Photo: RSPCA Preston
2. Honey
Say hello to the lovely black and white domestic short hair Honey. At eight years old this gorgeous girl is looking for her forever home to enjoy her retirement in. She will head bop you for a fuss and a stroke, and will even push herself against the brush whilst being groomed. She could potentially live with another calm cat. Honey could live with cat savvy children aged 11 and over. Photo: RSPCA Preston
3. Poppy
Adorable four-year-old Frenchie Poppy had a severe eye infection which had been left and meant she could no longer see out of her right eye. She’s since undergone surgery to have her eye removed but hasn’t let anything get in her way. She loves nothing more than to snuggle up and cuddle and would suit living with dogs that meet her needs and requirements and children 5+. Photo: RSPCA
4. Gromit
Gromit is a three-year-old male Tabby who has managed to charm many at the RSPCA. He is a friendly boy and loves nothing than having some fuss and attention from anyone! He would currently suit being the only cat in the home whilst he comes out of his shell more, with cat savvy children primary school age and above. Photo: RSPCA
5. Alvin
Gorgeous Alvin is big soft five-year-old Bull Lurcher who has been with the RSPCA for some time. Although he is a large dog, he is a big gentle giant. Typical to his breed he loves to explore and find new scents to investigate so he would love a home where he can go on long adventures with his forever family. He can live with children 10+ that are dog savvy, but no other pets. Photo: RSPCA
6. Geraldine
Geraldine is a beautiful Calico four-year-old girl who is a serial cuddler and enjoys a good old head scratch. She came into RSPCA Care after she had been abandoned, but this gentle soul hasn't let this phase her as she's got a lot of love to give and once she has a bond with you, she will form a beautiful relationship. Geraldine is looking for a home where she is the only pet with children 5+. Photo: RSPCA
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.