Blackpool Tip and Household Waste Recycling Centre has closed today due Storm Éowyn.

Blackpool Council has issued a list of places closed today including The Wedding Chapel and Tourist Information and Active Blackpool’s outdoor facilities including courts, pitches and tracks.

While many places have closed due to safety fears, fallen trees and objects blowing around are causing carnage across Lancashire. | Submit

Due to predicted strong winds of up to 80mph the council has pulled together a quick update including changes to some of their services and useful weather advice below:

Household waste collections will go ahead as usual.

Teams are kindly requesting emptied bins are returned to household areas as soon as you able.

Where you don’t think they would mind - helping neighbours out with this is also gratefully appreciated.

The spokesperson added: “We are aware of a number of temporary road closures, including some areas of the Promenade.

“We are working to resolve these as soon as possible.

“Please ensure you consider conditions before you head out/travel.

Disruptions to travel networks may be experienced - plan any journey ahead of time and check with travel operators for the latest service updates.

The yellow weather warning is in place until 10pm this evening.