Baines School in Poulton-le-Fylde closed due to Storm Éowyn damage

Emma Downey
By Emma Downey

Senior reporter

Published 24th Jan 2025, 12:22 BST
Updated 24th Jan 2025, 12:28 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A school in Poulton-le-Fylde has been forced to close today due to damage caused by Storm Éowyn.

Baines School located at High Cross Road cited some damage to the school building for the closure.

Baines School.Baines School.
Baines School. | Google

Taking to Facebook a spokesperson for the school said: “Owing to some damage to the school building and the resultant closure of some classrooms, the difficult decision has been taken to close the school for all pupils from 11am this morning.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The 648 and 12 buses have been booked and will be at school at 11am for those students who travel in that way.”

They added that anyone unable to safeguard their children and wanted them to remain in school should contact them via their Facebook page as only a small number of spaces were available and any child in receipt of free school meals would receive a sandwich and drink prior to leaving.

Blackpool Zoo has also taken the decison to close to safeguard its animals and staff members.

Blackpool Zoo is also closed today due to Storm Éowyn.Blackpool Zoo is also closed today due to Storm Éowyn.
Blackpool Zoo is also closed today due to Storm Éowyn. | Blackpool Zoo

A yellow weather warning has been put in place for most of today as Storm Éowyn gets set to hit.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With many airports cancelling flights, operators of Avanti West Coast are urging people not to travel to Preston today as Storm Éowyn gets set to hit causing winds of up to 60-70 mph.

Join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

join our new WhatsApp Community to get the latest news and top stories from across Lancashire directly to your phone

Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Power cuts are also likely and there is a particularly high risk that high-sided vehicles and other 'vulnerable' vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could also be blown over.

The warning, is in effect until 10pm, and road users are being advised to check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys.

Related topics:LancashireBlackpoolSchools

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1873
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice