Baines School in Poulton-le-Fylde closed due to Storm Éowyn damage
Baines School located at High Cross Road cited some damage to the school building for the closure.
Taking to Facebook a spokesperson for the school said: “Owing to some damage to the school building and the resultant closure of some classrooms, the difficult decision has been taken to close the school for all pupils from 11am this morning.
“The 648 and 12 buses have been booked and will be at school at 11am for those students who travel in that way.”
They added that anyone unable to safeguard their children and wanted them to remain in school should contact them via their Facebook page as only a small number of spaces were available and any child in receipt of free school meals would receive a sandwich and drink prior to leaving.
Blackpool Zoo has also taken the decison to close to safeguard its animals and staff members.
A yellow weather warning has been put in place for most of today as Storm Éowyn gets set to hit.
With many airports cancelling flights, operators of Avanti West Coast are urging people not to travel to Preston today as Storm Éowyn gets set to hit causing winds of up to 60-70 mph.
Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.
Power cuts are also likely and there is a particularly high risk that high-sided vehicles and other 'vulnerable' vehicles such as caravans and motorbikes could also be blown over.
The warning, is in effect until 10pm, and road users are being advised to check ahead and plan for disruption to their journeys.
