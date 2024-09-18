Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A primary school in Cleveleys where “staff morale is high” and children feel “safe and safe” has been praised by Ofsted.

Manor Beach Primary School on Manor Drive was rated ‘good’ by the education watchdog following a visit between July 10 and 11.

The school - which cares for 149 children aged between five and 11 - was subsequently classed as good across all four categories in a report published on September 11.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A primary school in Cleveleys where “staff morale is high” has been praised by Ofsted | Pixabay

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This includes the 'quality of education', 'behaviour and attitudes', 'leadership and management' and 'personal development’.

What does the school do well?

Inspectors said children feel “extremely well cared for” at the school and pupils said teachers were attuned to their emotions and their needs.

This meant pupils felt “happy, safe and secure at school”.

The school was also ambitious with its curriculum and many pupils achieved well.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The school carries out effective checks on pupils’ learning to identify when pupils have developed misconceptions or need further guidance,” the report said.

“Staff respond to this assessment information quickly and effectively.”

Pupils also took on various responsibilities such as working as school councillors, subject ambassadors and buddies who support younger pupils.

They also contributed to the wider community including picking up litter at the nearby beach.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school was classed as good across all four categories | Google

Additionally, the school provided a variety of extra-curricular clubs from sports, art, singing and music lessons.

Pupils conducted themselves in a sensible manner and the school manages any rare disruptions to learning effectively.

Staff also supported pupils well to manage their emotions when they were feeling distressed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inspectors said: “Governors have been receptive to external support in recent years, which has helped them to become more effective in their roles.

“They provide the school with appropriate challenge and support. Governors understand and fulfil their statutory duties well."

Inspectors added that the staff were “unequivocally positive about the school’s consideration of their workload and well-being”.

Staff appreciated the professional development opportunities that they received and morale was high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

What does the school need to do to improve?

Inspectors said that in a small number of subjects the school has not broken down and ordered the subject content that pupils should learn as clearly as it could.

They added that this prevented pupils from developing a secure body of knowledge in certain subjects.

“The school should better define the components of knowledge that it wants pupils to learn and the order in which it should be taught so that pupils progress as well in these curriculums as in other subjects,” the report added.

Inspectors also said that “some pupils’ knowledge of fundamental British values and the differences between people is not as secure as it should be”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report added: “This limits their understanding of the similarities and differences between people.

“The school should ensure that pupils develop a secure knowledge of the multi-cultural world and the British values so that they are fully prepared for life in modern Britain.”

To read the full report, click HERE.