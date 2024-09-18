Chris Webb MP Launches Boundary Primary's School Council Election Campaign

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Head of School, Miss Helen Moyes, was delighted that Chris Webb MP warmly accepted her invitation to visit the school during Democracy Week and launch Boundary's School Council election campaign, where pupils are voted in by their fellow classmates after presenting their manifesto.

This week sees the launch of the School Council Elections. It began on Monday 16th September with a whole school assembly where the children met a very important guest, Chris Webb MP who talked to them about what it is like to be an MP and answered questions about his role.

The children also learnt about the British Value, democracy, why we vote and how to become a school councillor. The children looked at what characteristics make a good school councillor and how they can encourage their class to vote for them.

After assembly, Miss Moyes showed Chris around the school where he had a chance to meet the children in their classrooms and speak to them about the school and their experiences. Overall, it was a very successful visit and Chris said he was "very impressed" and that we should be "proud of our school".

Voting day is Thursday 26th September.