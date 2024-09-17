Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A ‘good’ primary school in Blackpool was praised by Ofsted during its latest inspection - but it was found improvements could be made.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mereside Primary Academy in Langdale Road - which cares for 314 children - was visited by the education watchdog on July 2 and 3.

In a report published on September 13, inspectors said there was “no change to this school's overall judgement of good”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ‘good’ primary school in Blackpool was praised by Ofsted during its latest inspection | Oleksandr P

However, they added the “inspection grade might not be as high if a graded (section 5) inspection were carried out now.”

The school's next inspection will be a graded inspection.

What does the school do well?

Inspectors said many changes had taken place to the curriculum since the previous inspection, but the school paid close regard to the impact of these changes on staff’s well-being.

Teachers also formed warm relationships with children and used a range of appropriate checks to establish any barriers to learning that pupils may have.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “The school has developed an ambitious and well-thought-out curriculum in many subjects, from the beginning of the early years to Year 6.

“In these subjects, the school has considered carefully what it wants pupils to know and the order in which this content should be taught.”

Inspectors said many changes had taken place to the curriculum since the previous inspection | Google

Teachers also explained new learning clearly and chose appropriate resources to help pupils to learn.

Inspectors found pupils were considerate towards each other and staff and that they tried their best to listen attentively during lessons and to answer questions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The school offered a wide range of opportunities that extended pupils’ learning beyond their immediate environment, and organised a range of trips and clubs.

Inspectors also said the Fylde Coast Academy Trust had “supported the school to improve the quality of education that pupils receive”.

What does the school need to improve?

Inspectors found the delivery of the curriculum is “variable” and some staff do not design suitable learning activities to help pupils learn subject content.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This hinders pupils’ progress in building a secure body of knowledge,” the report added.

It was also found that some teachers do not use assessment strategies well enough to identify what pupils have learned and understood before they move on to new learning.

Inspectors said this caused gaps in some pupils’ knowledge.

The phonics programme was also not taught consistently well during the inspection, and the support for pupils who struggle to read is not effective enough.

This meant some pupils were not learning to read fluently as soon as they could.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report said: “The school should ensure that all aspects of the early reading programme are delivered consistently well so that pupils develop secure phonics knowledge.”

You can read the full report HERE.