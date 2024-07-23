Go ahead for new sports and community facilities in Blackpool

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Proposals to improve community facilities at a Blackpool housing estate have got the go ahead from town hall planners.

The scheme will see a new community room and multi use games area (MUGA) built on Boundary Park at Grange Park in the town, after council officers granted planning permission using their delegated powers.

The layout of the proposed new facilities (image from Blackpool Council) | The layout of the proposed new facilities (image from Blackpool Council)

The games area will have four floodlights and provide facilities for a number of sports including football and basketball within a fenced off area. It will replace the existing MUGA which is to be redeveloped into a car park, while the upgrade also includes refurbishment of the existing changing rooms.

The car park will be located to the east of the community building with spaces for up to 43 cars including electric vehicle charging for up to four cars, and four spaces for disabled parking. There will also be covered bicycle parking and spaces for two motor bikes.

Access will be from Garstang Road West, and the site also includes a number of different sized football pitches which are used by FC Rangers Junior Football Club. None of these facilities will be affected by the scheme.

The planning application was submitted by Blackpool Council, and while the cost has not been disclosed, other council documents reveal around £35,500 has previously been allocated to Boundary Park towards upgrading MUGAs. This cash has come from 106 agreements, whereby developers must pay sums of money to the council to compensate for the impact of their developments on the community.

