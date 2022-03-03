Shorter stays of up to four hours in council car parks will mainly go up by 50p, with bigger hikes for longer stays, such as an £8 rise to £28 for four days parking at Seasiders Way.

On street charges in the town centre will increase to £1.50 for an hour, compared to £1.20, and to £3 for 90 minutes, up from £2.50.

Permits will also be more expensive, by £5 in most cases including monthly staff permits.

Parking charges are rising in Blackpool

It is estimated the increases will boost annual parking revenue from the current level of £5.4m to £6.3m.

A council report says: “The new tariff structure increases the tariffs on some or all of the council owned car parks as well as the annual cost of staff, residential and trade permits.

“It represents the first increase since 2017. Over that period, significant investment has been made in improving car parking infrastructure including the introduction of cashless payment systems.”

Coun Tony Williams, leader of the Conservative group on the council, branded the increases “complete madness” and warned it would encourage people to use out-of-town malls.

He added: “Our town centre retail trade has been struggling for many years now, yet this council seem determined to hammer the final nail into the coffin.

“Retailers and business owners have yet again been hit with even more obstacles by this greed riddled council after recent council tax and rent rises.

“Why come to Blackpool to shop when you can park for free at out-of-town malls.”

But Michael Williams, chairman of Blackpool’s town centre BID (business improvement district) said it would still be cheaper to park in the town than other seaside resorts.

He said while charges were going up “for the first time in a number of years”, the town was “still one of the cheapest areas to park when compared to other seaside resorts.”

He added: “Car parking income is essential to all councils and Blackpool Council is no exception given the austerity cuts and budget challenges they are facing.”

“Fortunately, Blackpool Town Centre is very well connected with a great tram and bus network that is very affordable and gives a cost effective alternative to travelling by car.”