A total of 24,637 parking tickets were issued in the resort in 2021, with 1,293 of those handed out on the Promenade, with a further 1,192 tickets slapped on vehicles on Albert Road.

These are the 20 streets in Blackpool where most parking tickets were issued in 2021:

Want to see fewer ads? Subscribers to The Gazette get access to the ad-lite version of our website, which features 70% fewer ads and faster load times for a better experience. Find out more

1. Promenade 1,293 Promenade -1,293 were issued in 2021 Photo: Google Photo Sales

2. Albert Road Albert Road - 1,192 were issued in 2021 Photo Sales

3. Osbourne Road Osbourne Road - 905 were issued in 2021 Photo Sales

4. Talbot Road Talbot Road - 677 were issued in 2021 Photo Sales