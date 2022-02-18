Here's where most parking tickets were handed out in Blackpool

Tourism hotspots including the Promenade and areas around Blackpool Pleasure Beach proved the places where drivers were most likely to have fallen foul of traffic wardens.

Information revealed by the council in response to a freedom of information request shows a total of 24, 637 parking tickets were handed out in the resort in 2021.

Of those the highest number of 1,293 were issued on the Promenade, with a further 1,192 tickets slapped on vehicles on Albert Road which is at the heart of one of Blackpool’s busiest hotel areas.

Most parking tickets were issued on the Promenade

Next on the list is Osborne Road in South Shore, which is close to the Pleasure Beach, while Withnell Road and South Promenade are also in the top 10 streets where the most tickets were issued.

Coun Neal Brookes, cabinet member for enforcement, public safety, highways and transport at Blackpool Council, said: “Parking fines are necessary tools to manage our highways network and roads.

“They are used to ensure free traffic flow and access for all road users including the emergency services and that spaces such as blue badge bays are used appropriately.

“Income generated is reinvested in our highways, transport network, essential services and infrastructure.

Osborne Road is another parking ticket hotspot

“A process is in place to allow people to appeal tickets that they believe have been issued incorrectly and these can be revoked once we are made aware of extenuating circumstances.

“Unfortunately we do also have situations where people are knowingly parking illegally and receiving a ticket rather than waiting for a parking space to become available.”

Last summer ‘parking mayhem’ was reported in some parts of Blackpool as bank holiday visitors flocked to the resort post-lockdown.

Traffic wardens were unable to cope with the amount of infringements as tourists struggled to find places to leave their vehicles, particulrly in South Shore.

Waterloo ward councillor Derek Robertson speaking last June said: “People were parking in every corner including on footpaths and grass verges with the car parks full.”

He added visitors were also parking in residential streets causing problems for people living there, and called for more traffic wardens to be on duty.

The council said there had been between eight and 11 parking wardens on duty each day of the bank holiday weekend moving around the town, with more than two on duty in South Shore.

The 20 streets in Blackpool where most parking tickets were issued in 2021

Promenade 1,293

Albert Road 1,192

Osborne Road 905

Talbot Road 677

Springfield Road 636

Withnell Road 630

Clifton Street 476

Dickson Road 376

South Promenade 355

Watson Road 353

Coronation Street 351

Central Drive 344

Abingdon Street 326

Church Street 318

Adelaide Street 312

Lytham Road 292

Queen Street 289

Market Street 261

Hull Road 230

Palatine Road 223