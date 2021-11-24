Plans for new 120-space car park approved at Blackpool business park

The car park will be built on land adjacent to Olympic Court, Boardmans Way, on the Whitehills Business Park in Blackpool, where employees must routinely park on pavements due to a lack of available spaces.

Plans were put forward by Henco International Ltd, which owns the land, in July. A planning statement submitted on the company's behalf said: "The Olympic Court development was completed in April 2008. Parking onsite was completed in accordance with the approved drawings.

"During in the intervening years this site and the Whitehills Business Park area in general has become more developed and more occupied with businesses and their staff. The problem relating to parking has been growing exponentially with the success of the business park. Onstreet parking throughout the business park has become a problem and concern not only for access, but is now becoming safety concern. The need for additional parking has become evident.

The area where the 120 bay car park will be built

"Henco International Ltd has recently acquired the land adjacent to Olympic Court and is proposing use 0.75 of an acre of this land to provide 120 overspill parking spaces for the benefit of the Olympic Court development and the wider estate.

"The site will be accessed directly from the Olympic Court development. All the spaces will be allocated to business users of the site on an annual basis; the site will be managed by Henco International Ltd who are conveniently based in Olympic Court."