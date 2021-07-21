Safety concerns lead to plans for 120-space car park at Blackpool's Whitehills Business Park

The proposals for Whitehills Business Park at Peel, have been submitted by Henco International, who own the site, which is home to dozens of firms.

The site was originally built in 2008 however after 13 years it has become more developed and occupied with businesses and their staff.

If plans are approved the car park will be accessed directly from the Olympic Court development, where Henco has its headquarters.

Whitehills Business Park in Blackpool

The planning statement accompanying the article states: "The problem relating to parking has been growing exponentially with the success of the business park. On street parking throughout the business park has become a problem and concern not only for access but is now becoming safety concern. The need for additional parking has become evident."

Henco has bought land next to the site and plans to use 0.75 of an acre of this land to provide 120 overspill parking spaces for the whole of the Olympic Court development and the wider Whitehills estate.