Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A Conservative candidate for Blackpool South has claimed the Labour-run council has left people poorer.

David Jones, who will be a candidate in the upcoming by-election, has stated that local people are having to pay more council tax, but getting less in return.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said: “Since 1991 Blackpool Council has been Labour for 29 out of 33 years with Council tax going up by 45% since 2016.

“We pay more than Lytham for less services and All the Levelling up bids have been directed at the town centre, but nothing for the south shore. The government can only fund what the council asks for.

David Jones, Conservatives speaks at the Hustings event for all of the Blackpool South election candidates held at Blackpool Cricket Club. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

“The airport is already open; the Conservative plan is to look to restore flights to Belfast and Douglas to grow key markets in the island of Ireland and the Isle of Man. Our roads are also full of potholes. Bond Street and Waterloo have received no investment.

“Blackpool Council has currently borrowed £400 million and wants to increase this by 2027 to £640 million. The interest on that will be £23 million a year, meaning less money for key services.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

David added that Conservative plans would ensure people benefit directly from government cash.

He said: “Blackpool Conservative Group has created a plan called Blackpoolnomics which would invest in foster carers to bring down children’s care costs as well as review all contracts with private providers of adult care packages. This area of the budget is worth 80% of the council's outgoings.

“We would invest in an empty properties team to take on the 1,400 empty properties in Blackpool to support the 1,300 families that are currently homeless. We would also use new road repair technologies to fix our potholes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We would invest in green energy, like the solar streetlights in Stanley ward to help reduce the council electricity bill of £5 million a year and create a Blackpool Carbon Credits scheme to sell carbon credits to invest in the creation of new green spaces in Blackpool and maintenance of the ones we already have.

“These measures would allow us to freeze Council Tax, improve better outcomes for children in care, create green spaces and reduce homelessness.”