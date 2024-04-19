Stephen Black, Independent speaks at the Hustings event for the Blackpool South election candidates held at Blackpool Cricket Club. Photo: Kelvin Lister-StuttardStephen Black, Independent speaks at the Hustings event for the Blackpool South election candidates held at Blackpool Cricket Club. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard
Stephen Black, Independent speaks at the Hustings event for the Blackpool South election candidates held at Blackpool Cricket Club. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

52 pictures of candidates facing voters at Blackpool South by-election hustings at Blackpool Cricket Club

Around 120 people attended Blackpool Cricket Club to hear from the candidates standing in the forthcoming Blackpool South by-election.

By Tony Durkin
Published 19th Apr 2024, 12:09 BST
Updated 19th Apr 2024, 17:15 BST

The hustings, put on by The Gazette and The Blackpool Lead, gave people the chance to hear from each candidate and ask their questions.

All nine candidates were invited to the event hosted by Gazette Local Democaracy Reporter Shelagh Parkinson and those taking part were Stephen Black (Independent), Mark Butcher (Reform UK), Andrew Cregan (Lib Dems), David Jones (Conservative), Kim Knight (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom), Ben Thomas (Green Party), Chris Webb (Labour).

The other candidates are Howling Laud Hope (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party) and Damon Sharp (New Open Non-Political Organised Leadership).

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of former Conservative MP Scott Benton, who had been sitting as an independent MP for Blackpool South after losing the Tory whip over a lobbying scandal, and will take place on May 2, when local elections are also being held.

Audience members at the Hustings event for the Blackpool South election candidates held at Blackpool Cricket Club. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

1. Blackpool South by-election hustings

Audience members at the Hustings event for the Blackpool South election candidates held at Blackpool Cricket Club. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

David Jones, Conservatives and Chris Webb, Labour speak to each other at the Hustings event at Blackpool Cricket Club. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

2. Blackpool South by-election hustings

David Jones, Conservatives and Chris Webb, Labour speak to each other at the Hustings event at Blackpool Cricket Club. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Audience members at the Hustings event for the Blackpool South election candidates held at Blackpool Cricket Club. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

3. Blackpool South by-election hustings

Audience members at the Hustings event for the Blackpool South election candidates held at Blackpool Cricket Club. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

David Jones, Conservatives, speaks at the Hustings event for the Blackpool South election candidates held at Blackpool Cricket Club. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

4. Blackpool South by-election hustings

David Jones, Conservatives, speaks at the Hustings event for the Blackpool South election candidates held at Blackpool Cricket Club. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

A member of the audience asks a question at the Blackpool South Hustings event at Blackpool Cricket Club. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

5. Blackpool South by-election hustings

A member of the audience asks a question at the Blackpool South Hustings event at Blackpool Cricket Club. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

Mark Butcher, Reform UK, speaks at the Hustings event for the Blackpool South election candidates held at Blackpool Cricket Club. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

6. Blackpool South by-election hustings

Mark Butcher, Reform UK, speaks at the Hustings event for the Blackpool South election candidates held at Blackpool Cricket Club. Photo: Kelvin Lister-Stuttard

