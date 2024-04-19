The hustings, put on by The Gazette and The Blackpool Lead, gave people the chance to hear from each candidate and ask their questions.

All nine candidates were invited to the event hosted by Gazette Local Democaracy Reporter Shelagh Parkinson and those taking part were Stephen Black (Independent), Mark Butcher (Reform UK), Andrew Cregan (Lib Dems), David Jones (Conservative), Kim Knight (Alliance for Democracy and Freedom), Ben Thomas (Green Party), Chris Webb (Labour).

The other candidates are Howling Laud Hope (The Official Monster Raving Loony Party) and Damon Sharp (New Open Non-Political Organised Leadership).

The by-election was triggered by the resignation of former Conservative MP Scott Benton, who had been sitting as an independent MP for Blackpool South after losing the Tory whip over a lobbying scandal, and will take place on May 2, when local elections are also being held.

