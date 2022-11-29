Members of the council’s executive are being asked to appropriate a site between Seasiders Way, Rigby Road and Central Drive for the Revoe Sports Village scheme.

A full planning application was submitted at the beginning of November for a full-sized 11-a-side artificial grass pitch, an FA sized five-a-side artificial grass pitch and changing rooms.

The site on Central Drive

The site was originally acquired by the council as individual parcels of land, with the aim of relocating parts of Blackpool and the Fylde College.

However those proposals never materialised, and the council now needs to reallocate the site for planning purposes to enable the Revoe scheme to proceed.

A report to the executive says land assembly in the area was carried out “in respect of a proposed college relocation.”

It says: “The relocation of the college has not happened to date, however alternative proposals for the college site have been considered.

“Most recently the council has been working in collaboration with BlackpoolFootball Club to bring forward proposals for regeneration of the area in and around the club, which includes development of the subject land.”

The report adds the scheme “will lead to further private investment in the Bloomfield Road stadium with the redevelopment of the East Stand. ”

